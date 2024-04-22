    বাংলা

    Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say

    The attack against US forces is the first since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against US troops

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2024, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 07:18 AM

    At least five rockets were launched from Iraq's town of Zummar towards a US military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, two Iraqi security sources and a US official told Reuters.

    The attack against US forces is the first since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against US troops.

    It comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

    A post on a Telegram group affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah said armed factions in Iraq had decided to resume attacks after a near-three month pause after seeing little progress on talks to end the US-led military coalition in the country.

    Another popular Telegram group close to Kataib Hezbollah, Sabreen News, later said there had been no official statement by the Iran-backed faction.

    A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said more than five rockets were fired from Iraq towards troops at a coalition base in Rumalyn, Syria, but no US personnel were injured.

    The official referred to it as a "failed rocket attack," but it was not immediately clear if the rockets had failed to hit the base or been destroyed before they reached. It was also not clear if the base was the target itself.

    Following that, the official said, an aircraft from the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria carried out a strike against the launcher.

    Two security sources and a senior army officer in Iraq said a small truck with a rocket launcher fixed on the back had been parked in Zummar, a town on the border with Syria.

    An army officer said the destroyed truck was seized for further investigation and initial investigation showed it was destroyed by an air strike.

    "We are communicating with the coalition forces in Iraq to share information on this attack," the officer added.

    The Iraqi Security Media Cell, an official body responsible for disseminating security information, said in a statement that Iraqi forces had launched "a wide-ranging search and inspection operation" targeting the perpetrators near the Syrian border, pledging to bring them to justice.

    The attacks came after a huge blast at a military base in Iraq early on Saturday killed a member of an Iraqi security force that includes Iran-backed groups. The force commander said it was an attack while the army said it was investigating and there were no warplanes in the sky at the time.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, US, April 12, 2024.
    Biden returns to Washington as Iran launches attack on Israel
    Biden cut short a weekend trip to his home state of Delaware and returned to Washington to meet with cabinet members and other top US officials
    Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters gather to attend a ceremony to honour fighters killed in the recent escalation with Israel, on the day ofHezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah address, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 3, 2023.
    What is Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'?
    Built up over years or decades of Iranian support, the groups describe themselves as the "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and US influence in the Middle East
    A map of Sermada, Syria
    Top Iraqi jihadist killed in suicide bombing in northwest Syria
    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
    The remains of bodies of people who, according to Iraqi officials, were killed by Islamic state militants lie on the ground during the exhumation of a mass grave in Mosul, Iraq, Jun 13, 2021.
    UN mission probing IS crimes forced to shut in Iraq
    The removal of the UN mission set up in 2017 comes at a time when many of the Islamic State's victims still live displaced in camps and long for justice

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp