    বাংলা

    Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq as 20-year anniversary of invasion nears

    The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of IS militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 09:35 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 09:35 AM

    US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday in a visit aimed at showing that Washington was committed to keeping its military presence there nearly 20 years after the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

    The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011.

    Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of US forces there after the invasion.

    "I'm here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq," Austin said.

    The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq - and an additional 900 in Syria - to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, who in 2014 seized swathes of territory in 2014 in both countries.

    "What (Iraqis) will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it's not just about the military instrument. The United States is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq," a senior US defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

    Islamic State is far from the formidable force it once was, but militant cells have survived across parts of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria.

    The trip is also about supporting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani's push back against Iranian influence in the country, former officials and experts said.

    Iranian-backed militia in Iraq have occasionally targeted US forces and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after US forces killed Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

    "I think that Iraqi leaders share our interest in Iraq not becoming a playground for conflict between the United States and Iran," the defense official said.

    Austin will meet Sudani as well as the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, amid a long-running dispute over budget transfers and oil revenue sharing between the national government and Kurdish government.

    SYMBOLISM

    Former President George W Bush’s administration cited its belief that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s government held weapons of mass destruction to justify the decision to invade Iraq. US and allied forces later found that such stockpiles did not exist.

    Between 185,000 and 208,000 Iraqi civilians were killed in the war, according to the Costs of War Project by the Watson Institute for International Studies at Brown University.

    Austin, a former head of all US forces in the Middle East, said in 2011 that the United States had achieved its military objectives in Iraq.

    But under former President Barack Obama, the United States sent thousands of troops back into Iraq and Syria three years later to bolster the fight against Islamic State.

    Retired US Marine Corp General Frank McKenzie, who headed American forces in the Middle East until last year, said Austin's trip showed Washington's commitment to the country after what he said were previous mistakes.

    "It reflects a more mature US approach to Iraq after the disastrous decision to withdraw late in the Obama administration, and that was a disastrous decision," McKenzie said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ford Motor Co introduces the 2024 Mustang vehicle during media day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US, Sept 14, 2022.
    American carmakers muscle up on tech to keep horsepower wars going
    With most car companies phasing out their gas-powered cars in favour of electric variants, automakers that had earlier differentiated their muscle cars with large engines will now rely on software upd ...
    The Mexican flag flutters during the National Flag Day event in Iguala, Guerrero State, Mexico Feb 24, 2021.
    4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico
    The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the four and the arrest of those involved
    Representational Image. Reuters
    1 killed, 9 injured in NY concert stampede
    Preliminary reports from the scene indicated the injuries were caused by people being trampled
    US Senator Mark Warner speaks to the media following a classified briefing for US Senators about the latest unknown objects shot down by the US military, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 14, 2023.
    TikTok potential target in US bill to ban foreign tech: Senator
    Two US senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher