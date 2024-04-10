Mass famine in Gaza would ensure long conflict, US defence chief says

A deadly, mass famine in Gaza would likely accelerate violence and ensure a long-term conflict, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a Senate hearing on Tuesday, even as he dismissed accusations that Israel was responsible for an unfolding genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

Six months into Israel's air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, the devastated enclave faces the risk of widespread famine and disease with nearly all its inhabitants now homeless.

Aid agencies have complained that Israel is not ensuring enough access to food, medicine and other needed humanitarian supplies. The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused it of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Asked by a lawmaker what the impact would be from a deadly mass famine, Austin said: "It will accelerate violence, and it will have the effect of ensuring that there's a long-term conflict."

"It doesn't have to happen ... We should continue to do everything we can, and we are doing this, to encourage the Israelis to provide humanitarian assistance," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.