New flare-up of local violence in S. Sudan kills 15

Young men shot dead 15 people in South Sudan's eastern Pibor region, including a county commissioner, a senior official said on Wednesday, amid a rise in local conflict ahead of a national election due at the end of the year.

A civil war that erupted two years after the country won independence from Sudan caused hundreds of thousands of deaths between 2013 and 2018.

A tenuous peace has held between the main belligerents since then, but clashes continue among a patchwork of armed groups. Some activists say they believe a recent rise in killings is at least partly connected to the vote, which will choose leaders to succeed the current transitional government.