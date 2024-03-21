    বাংলা

    New flare-up of local violence in S. Sudan kills 15

    Among the dead were Boma's deputy army commander, government officials and the county commissioner's bodyguards

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 05:27 AM

    Young men shot dead 15 people in South Sudan's eastern Pibor region, including a county commissioner, a senior official said on Wednesday, amid a rise in local conflict ahead of a national election due at the end of the year.

    A civil war that erupted two years after the country won independence from Sudan caused hundreds of thousands of deaths between 2013 and 2018.

    A tenuous peace has held between the main belligerents since then, but clashes continue among a patchwork of armed groups. Some activists say they believe a recent rise in killings is at least partly connected to the vote, which will choose leaders to succeed the current transitional government.

    The shooting happened on Tuesday when the commissioner of Boma County in Pibor was returning from a visit to a village.

    "The commissioner with his team went to Nyat village and on his return he was ambushed and 15 people were killed including the commissioner," Abraham Kelang, information minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, told Reuters.

    Among the dead were Boma's deputy army commander, government officials and the county commissioner's bodyguards, Kelang said.

    He said the attackers were suspected to be young people from the region's Anyuak community. They were also blamed for the killing last year of another county commissioner in Pibor and a security official.

    Officials from Pochalla County, where the Anyuak are the majority, were not immediately available for comment.

    Inhabited mostly by the Murle ethnic community, Boma County has experienced periodic violence between the Murle and Anyuak and with other ethnic groups from neighbouring Jonglei State. Some of the violence is motivated by cattle rustling.

    More than 150 people were killed in late January and early February in northern and western South Sudan in conflicts between rival groups.

    The United States, Britain and Norway on Tuesday called on South Sudan's leaders to take urgent steps to ensure a genuine and peaceful election.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women and children wait to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan, Feb 25, 2017. REUTERS/FILE
    Youths kill 15 in S Sudan in latest clash
    The victims include a commissioner of the country’s Pibor region, an official says
    FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese family who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, sit beside their belongings while waiting to be registered by UNHCR upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, July 26, 2023.
    Food aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad could end next month, WFP says
    Nearly half of Sudanese refugee children under five-years-old are suffering from severe anaemia
    A Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) officer evacuates an elderly woman from a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains, in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, March 8, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
    Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia, at least six missing
    Bridges, schools, 280 acres of farmland and nearly 700 homes have been damaged by torrential rains
    Awami League forgoes boat symbol in local government polls. Will the strategy pay off?
    AL forgoes boat in local govt polls. Will the move work?
    In an unconventional political manoeuvre, the Awami League has decided to not endorse any candidates with its boat symbol in the local government elections. This strategic pivot raises questions about ...

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp