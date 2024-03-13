    বাংলা

    Food aid for Sudanese refugees in Chad could end next month, WFP says

    Nearly half of Sudanese refugee children under five-years-old are suffering from severe anaemia

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2024, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 07:59 AM

    Food aid for hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees in Chad, some of whom are close to starvation, will be suspended next month without more funding, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

    Since conflict broke out in Sudan nearly a year ago, more than half a million Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad across the long desert border and the country is now one of Africa's main refugee hot spots with more than 1 million in total.

    But the WFP says it is struggling to feed them all and many are already skipping meals. Nearly half of Sudanese refugee children under five-years-old are suffering from severe anaemia.

    "We've already cut our operations in ways that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, leaving hungry people close to starvation," said Pierre Honnorat, WFP's Representative and Country Director in Chad. "We need donors to prevent the situation from becoming an all-out catastrophe."

    A supply route from Chad into Sudan's Darfur, where hunger is worsening, is also at risk due to funding shortages, WFP said.

    With more resources, WFP would be able to position food stocks ahead of the rainy season when some refugee populations in Chad get cut off from supplies by muddy rivers. The agency is urgently calling for $242 million to ensure ongoing support for the next six months.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands by a mobile artillery unit, near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel Jan 15, 2024.
    At least one killed after Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon
    Israeli strikes have edged further north of Lebanon in recent weeks
    A handout photograph, shot in January 2024, shows women and babies at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan. An assessment by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in January found that at the camp, which is home to an estimated 400,000 people, two babies were dying every hour. Nearly 40% of children aged six months to two years old were malnourished, the group found.
    Millions in Sudan go hungry as war disrupts food supply
    The number of Sudanese facing emergency levels of hunger – one stage before famine – has more than tripled in a year to almost five million, a report shows
    Sudanese refugees gather as Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams assist the war-wounded from West Darfur, Sudan, in Adre hospital, Chad, Jun 16, 2023 in this handout image.
    Sudan's warring sides commit abuses on fleeing civilians: UN
    The abuses may amount to war crimes including attacks on civilian sites like hospitals, markets and even camps for the displaced, the agency said
    FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023.
    WFP receiving reports of Sudan people dying of starvation
    The number of hungry people has doubled over the past year as a war has cut off civilians from aid

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman