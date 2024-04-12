'Time running out' in war-torn Sudan as access to aid restricted, WHO warns

"We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg, and the situation could be much more dire."

Lindmeier said 15 million people were in need of urgent health assistance and that diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue were spreading.

He said medical supplies in the country were estimated at about 25 percent of the needs, and 70 to 80 percent of Sudanese health facilities were not functioning due to the conflict.

"Some states, such as Darfur, have not received medical supplies for the past year," Lindmeier said.