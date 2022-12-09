    বাংলা

    Vietnam vessel saves 154 Rohingya from sinking boat, transfers to Myanmar navy

    Rohingyas, who faced years of persecution in Myanmar, risk their lives attempting to reach predominantly Muslim Malaysia and Indonesia on rickety boats

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM

    A Vietnamese oil service vessel rescued 154 people from a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea and has transferred them to Myanmar's navy, state media reported, a group that was confirmed by activists as minority Rohingya Muslims.

    The vessel, Hai Duong 29, was en route from Singapore to Myanmar when it spotted the boat in distress 285 miles (458.7 km) south of the Myanmar coast on Wednesday, VTCNews said in a report aired late on Thursday.

    The Rohingya are a minority that has for years been persecuted in Myanmar and many risk their lives attempting to reach predominantly Muslim Malaysia and Indonesia on rickety boats.

    Their exodus from Myanmar and from the squalor of refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, has increased after a deadly 2017 crackdown by the military, which is now in charge in Myanmar after a 2021 coup.

    The boat's engine was not working and water was leaking into its hull, the VTCNews report said, adding it sank one hour after those aboard had been saved. Of the 154 people rescued, 40 were women and 31 were children.

    They were handed over to Myanmar's navy on Thursday, the report said. It was not immediately clear what would happen to them and a spokesperson for Myanmar's junta could not be immediately reached.

    Vietnam's foreign ministry and the owner of the Vietnamese vessel, Hai Duong Petroleum and Marine Corp (Haduco), did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) last week said there had been a "dramatic increase" in the number of people attempting to cross the Andaman Sea between Myanmar and Bangladesh this year.

    At least 1,900 people have made the crossing so far in 2022, six times more than in 2020, with at least 119 deaths this year among those trying to flee.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa reacts as he speaks with his family after donning space suits shortly before the launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Dec 8, 2021.
    Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP to join SpaceX moon trip
    The fashion tycoon and his crew would become the first passengers on the SpaceX flyby of the moon
    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 7, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via
    Saudi signs Huawei deal
    King Salman signs a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Xi
    US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before the verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2022.
    Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap
    The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout
    FILE PHOTO: Signs with prices of different fruits and vegetables are seen in the Paloquemao market square, amid inflation reaching the highest figures in years, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct 7, 2022.
    'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation
    The World Food Programme estimates an extra 70 million people worldwide have been driven closer to starvation since the start of the Ukraine war in what it calls a 'tsunami of hunger'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher