As Argentina food prices soar, more people scavenge to survive

Sandra Boluch, a fruit and vegetable seller in Buenos Aires, is seeing a worrying trend as inflation soars over 250%: sliding sales and more people scavenging for what she throws away, hoping to find enough for a meal.

The South American country is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, with the new government of libertarian Javier Milei trying to slay triple-digit inflation with tough austerity, a move that is boosting the state's finances, but is squeezing people hard.

A report last month suggested poverty was nearing 60% from 40% a year earlier, putting pressure on Milei's reform plans and spending cuts to show quick results as anger simmers around the country and people tighten their belts trying to survive.

"We have some containers in the back where the garbage is disposed of and when you go with a box, you see 20 people coming up to you to see what they can take as a plate of food to their table," said Boluch, adding it had happened before but she was now seeing many more people.