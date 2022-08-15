Fireworks warehouse explodes in Armenian mall, killing three, injuring dozens

Blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, killing three people and injuring more than 60.

Video footage showed grey smoke billowing over a building and people scurrying away from the area.

Rescue workers sifted through twisted metal and rubble in a search for survivors as clouds of dust and smoke hung in the air. Bystanders helped victims move to safe areas.