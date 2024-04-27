    বাংলা

    North Korea accuses US of politicising human rights issues

    An annual report this week by the State Department described "significant human rights issues" in North Korea

    Reuters
    Published : 27 April 2024, 03:18 AM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 03:18 AM

    North Korea accused the United States on Saturday of politicising human rights in the East Asian country, denouncing what it called political provocation and conspiracy.

    Pyongyang will make stern and decisive choices to protect its sovereignty and safety in response to Washington using human rights as a tool for invasion and hostile, anti-North Korea behaviour, state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

    The spokesperson cited a special envoy on human rights in the administration of President Joe Biden. The envoy on North Korean human rights issues, Julie Turner, visited Seoul and Tokyo in February to discuss North Korea.

    An annual report this week by the State Department described "significant human rights issues" in North Korea.

    It cited credible reports of "arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by government authorities".

    RELATED STORIES
    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.
    North Korea leader Kim's sister: we will build overwhelming military power
    North Korea says US military exercises are preparations for a nuclear war against it
    Soldiers march with the portrait of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the country's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept 9, 2018.
    Global military spending climbed 7% in 2023 amid conflicts: SIPRI 
    The United States, China and Russia were the top spenders, the think-tank says
    South and North Korean guard posts face each other as a South Korean national flag flutters in this picture taken from the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, October 6, 2022.
    Russian veto points to 'grim future' for N Korea sanctions enforcement
    Diplomats said it appeared unlikely there would be another vote to try to renew the mandate before it expires on April 30
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits inside a tank during a military demonstration involving tank units, in North Korea, March 13, 2024 in this picture released on March 14, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency.
    North Korea's Kim 'drives' new tank during mock battle
    The mock battle comes as joint annual drills involving South Korea and the US were due to wrap up on Thursday

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp