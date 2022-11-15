Now is the time to press Russia for peace: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged world leaders to back a plan to end the war in his country, saying now was the time to push for peace after Russia's defeat in the southern city of Kherson.

At the same time, he said Ukraine would not allow Russian forces to regroup after their withdrawal from Kherson, and said there would be more fighting until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.

Zelensky made his remarks in a speech to a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a key focus of discussion among leaders of the world's major economies.

A day earlier he shook hands with soldiers and waved to civilians during a visit to Kherson, where he said Ukraine had gathered evidence of at least 400 war crimes committed by Russian troops including killings and abductions.