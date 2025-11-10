US Secretary of State Rubio heads to Canada for G7 meeting on Ukraine, Gaza, trade

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a reception with Central Asian states' foreign ministers at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, Nov 5, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Canada's Niagara region this week to join the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting, his office said.

Rubio intends to discuss US President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals and global supply chains with his G7 counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Niagara, Ontario.

The countries struggled to unite behind a plan for Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the meeting of G7 leaders in June, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky has continued to seek more weapons from the US, while Trump urged the Ukrainian leader to cede territory to Russia in order to end the violence at a meeting in Washington last month.

Ministers from Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine have also been invited to this week's meeting in Niagara, Canada's foreign ministry said.