Attack on Navalny aide was work of Russian special services, says Lithuania counter-intelligence

An attack by a hammer-wielding assailant on an exiled top aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Vilnius was the work of Russian special services, Lithuanian counter-intelligence said on Thursday.

Leonid Volkov said he suffered a broken arm and injuries from about 15 hammer blows to the leg in Tuesday night's attack, which occurred outside his home in Vilnius.

Earlier on Thursday the Kremlin declined to comment on the attack but said people should respect and listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than be afraid of him, after Lithuania's president said "nobody is afraid (of Putin) here".

"It seems this is the work of Russia's special services," Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania's State Security Department, told reporters, without saying what the assessment was based on.

"We need to pay more attention to the security of the Russian opposition (based in Lithuania)," he added.