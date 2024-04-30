Home +
April 30, 2024

US president holds separate calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire talks

The call also touched on the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, a main sticking point in any comprehensive ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel

US president holds separate calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt
US President Joe Biden meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM

