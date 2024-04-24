US Senate votes overwhelmingly to advance Ukraine, Israel aid legislation

Two US officials told Reuters the administration was already preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the bill.

That would clear the way for shipments of military assistance to Ukraine within days, boosting morale for its troops fighting Russian invaders. The influx of weapons should improve Kyiv's chances of averting a major Russian breakthrough in the east, analysts said, although it would have been more helpful if the aid had come closer to when Biden requested it last year.

"This is an inflection point in history. Western democracy perhaps faced its greatest threat since the end of the Cold War," Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the Senate after the procedural vote.

The aid package could be the last approved for Ukraine until after elections in November when the White House, House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate are up for grabs.

It was not immediately clear how the money for Israel would affect the conflict in Gaza. Israel already receives billions of dollars in annual U.S. security assistance. The package includes humanitarian assistance, which supporters hope will help Palestinians in Gaza.

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS

The Israel bill passed the House by an overwhelming 366 to 58, with 21 Republicans and 37 Democrats opposed. Republican "no" votes came from hardliners who generally oppose foreign aid. Democratic objectors demanded more to ease the devastating humanitarian toll of Israel's campaign in Gaza as it retaliates for the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 people and resulted in about 250 hostages.

The Israeli military assault that followed those attacks has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Senate passed security aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific more than two months ago, with support of 70% of the 100-member chamber, both Republicans and Democrats.

The White House said Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Monday that his administration would provide new security assistance "to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs" as soon as he signs the supplemental spending bills into law.