COP27 must address challenges of the developing world

The gulf between the Global South and the developed world, in terms of climate effects and mitigation, is coming sharply into focus ahead of the COP27 meeting in Egypt.

"Africa's contribution to all the carbon out there, is about 3% ... but the ten countries most affected by climate change are in Africa," Sudanese-British billionaire businessman Mo Ibrahim said at the conference. "Without power, there is no education, no schools, no jobs, no healthcare; you cannot have human life."

Developing countries are increasing demands for wealthier, carbon-emitting nations to pay for climate-induced disasters like floods and fires.

Egypt, an oil and gas producer considered highly vulnerable to climate change, has positioned itself as a champion for African interests as it prepares to host the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

African ministers who met in Cairo last month called for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil fuels.

"There's been a broken dialogue at COP," said Julien Perez, Vice President of Strategy and Policy at the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative. "Europe and the US talk to each other, but they leave out the developing world."

"This COP ... needs to persuade the world that we're going in the right direction," said Peter Hill, CEO of last year's COP26 in Glasgow. "And that we're doing it in a way that is collaborative and based on trust and solidarity."

"Loss and damage will be one of the big issues of COP27," said Hill. "You can expect to find the UK at the more progressive end of this issue."