A year on, thousands of Afghan refugees languish in UK hotels

When Jahan was evacuated to Britain after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, she felt like an angel had come to take her to "paradise". But being stuck in a tiny hotel room for most of a year has verged on purgatory.

More than half of the 20,000 Afghans who have arrived in Britain in the last year are still in temporary accommodation, unable to put down roots and rebuild their lives.

"A hotel is very nice for a week if you're sightseeing, but not for a year," said Jahan, a former manager at an international organisation who went into hiding after the Taliban seized power on Aug 15 last year.

"We don't know from one day to the next what will happen to us. We can't look for jobs or plan for the future because we don't know if we'll suddenly be moved to another town," added Jahan, who asked not to use her full name.

The Taliban captured Kabul after international forces backing a pro-Western government pulled out. Foreign countries have since accused the hardline Islamist group of a litany of human rights abuses.

Afghans evacuated by Britain include former interpreters and others who worked closely with the British military and government, as well as human rights activists.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to more than a dozen Afghan refugees, but most requested anonymity. Many feared publicly criticising local authorities on whom they relied.

Jahan, 47, is very grateful to Britain for "saving her life" and sees a bright future for her three children, but says the government has wasted a fortune on hotels through poor planning.

The government said earlier this year it was costing 1.2 million pounds ($1.47 million) a day to accommodate the Afghans in hotels.

"With all this money they could have bought houses for us to rent, they could have even built them," Jahan said.