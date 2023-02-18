China rolls out GMO corn planting, starts small

China will likely plant less than 1% of its corn fields with genetically modified varieties this year, said two people familiar with the plans, dashing hopes for a full market launch of the technology in the world's second-largest corn market.

The agriculture ministry has designated around 4 million mu (267,000 hectares or 660,000 acres) to be planted with genetically modified or GMO corn this year, said a senior manager at a Chinese seed developer briefed on the plans.

Several varieties will be planted in certain counties of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Hebei and Yunnan provinces, he said, declining to be identified because the plan is not public.

China has studied GMO food crops for decades but has never permitted them to be planted because of opposition to the technology, although it allows imported GMO soybeans and corn for use in animal feed and the planting of GMO cotton.

The slower-than-expected rollout is disappointing to seed companies that were expecting to boost revenues in a fragmented, highly competitive market. It also comes as an economic recovery is expected to increase China's demand for corn to feed the world's largest pig herd.

"It's a large-scale trial, not a fully fledged commercial release," said a second industry source who has also been briefed on the plans.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs did not respond to a request for comment. China planted about 43 million hectares of corn last year, producing a crop of 277 million tonnes, according to official data.