Ukraine grain exports capped at 2m tonnes/month if ports remain blocked
Maytaal Angel, Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2022 05:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 05:16 PM BdST
Ukraine will only be able to export a maximum 2 million tonnes of grains a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country's Black Sea ports, Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's first deputy minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, said on Tuesday.
Ukraine is trying to export its vast stores of grain by road, river and rail at present to help to avert a global food crisis, but these routes face severe capacity constraints.
Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, the country was able to export up to 6 million tonnes of grains a month. Since the grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports stopped, more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in the country's silos.
"I think we reached the limit. The biggest amount we can export is about 2 million tonnes a month," Vysotskyi, speaking via video link, told participants at an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London.
He said even if Russia's port blockade is lifted Ukraine would need about six months to demine the waters around its Black Sea ports, meaning the world would remain short of grains for some time.
Ukraine is the world's fourth largest grains exporter.
Global wheat prices Wv1 hit record highs in March and the surge in food prices has triggered protests across developing countries, as well as contributing to an acceleration in headline inflation rates throughout the world.
The United Nations is trying to broker a deal to get Ukraine's grain shipped from its Black Sea ports such as Odesa. Russia has said it wants Western sanctions lifted as part of the deal and has also accused Ukraine of mining its own waters.
Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month to 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
- S Africa 'taken aback' by Ryanair's Afrikaans test
- UK PM Johnson vows to 'get on with the job'
- Italian police seize tonnes of cocaine from Colombian gang
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Teacher, teen among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- China warns Canada over air patrols
- Global hunger fight means no biofuel
- Nigeria church attack killed 22, injured 50: official
- South Africa 'taken aback' by Ryanair's Afrikaans test to prove nationality
- Famine risk rises in Somalia as rains fail, food prices soar: UN
- Qatar to re-install Zidane statue that sparked backlash
- UK PM Johnson vows to 'get on with the job' after surviving confidence vote
- Italian police hit Colombian drug gang, seize tonnes of cocaine
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Bangladesh to import rice privately amid rising prices, says food minister
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- At least $8.3m apparels were waiting for export at fire-ravaged Bangladesh depot
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- US wins authority to seize Russian oligarch's planes
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage