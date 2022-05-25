Ukraine's Zelensky offers condolences over Texas school shooting
Published: 25 May 2022 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 01:30 PM BdST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the Texas school shooting, the worst school massacre in the United States for nearly a decade.
"I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in the awful shooting in a Texas elementary school," Zelensky said as he addressed an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos via video link.
"As far as I know, 21 people were killed, including 19 children. This is terrible, to have victims of shooters in peaceful time," he added.
