South Africa says UK flight ban over COVID-19 variant seems rushed
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 02:20 PM BdST
South Africa said on Friday a British ban on flights from six southern African countries because of the detection of a new COVID-19 variant seemed rushed as even the World Health Organisation (WHO) was yet to advise on the next steps.
Scientists have so far only detected the B.1.1.529 variant in relatively small numbers in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but they are concerned by its high number of mutations which could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible.
Britain said the variant was the most significant one found yet after temporarily banning flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia from midday on Friday.
The rand slumped more than 1% against the dollar early on Friday, as the variant made investors cautious. Hospitality stocks like Tsogo Sun Hotels and City Lodge Hotels plummeted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, falling 9% and 20% respectively, as South Africa is a major destination for British travellers.
"Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries," South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement.
Southern African tourism association SATSA said the British travel restrictions punished countries like South Africa with advanced genome sequencing capabilities.
South Africa will speak to British authorities to try to get them to reconsider their decision, the foreign ministry added.
Singapore said it would also restrict arrivals from South Africa and nearby countries to try to keep the variant out, while India issued an advisory to all states to rigorously test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries.
INFECTIONS RISING
South Africa has requested an urgent sitting of a WHO working group on virus evolution on Friday to discuss the new variant.
The country - the worst affected in Africa in terms of total reported cases and deaths - had been experiencing a lull in COVID-19 cases after a severe third wave of infections, until last week when new infections started to pick up.
On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 2,465 new cases, almost double the previous day's number. Although the NICD did not link the resurgence to the B.1.1.529 variant, leading local scientists suspect it is the cause.
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it strongly discouraged travel bans on countries that had reported the variant.
"We have observed that imposing bans on travellers from countries where a new variant is reported has not yielded a meaningful outcome. Rather implementing public health and social measures should be prioritised," it said in a statement.
- Asian countries move to tighten COVID-19 curbs
- Australia investigates new variant found in S Africa
- SA calls British travel ban over new variant 'rushed'
- Leader accused by tennis star embodied power in Beijing elite
- New virus variant displays a ‘big jump in evolution’
- US threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA
- A migrant's dilemma after Channel tragedy
- Italy takes in green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Australia investigates new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa
- Indonesia arrests 24 people over links to extremist financing
- Concerned by new variant, Asian countries move to tighten COVID-19 measures
- South Africa says UK flight ban over COVID-19 variant seems rushed
- Leader Accused by Tennis Player Personified Power in Beijing Elite
- Greens name co-leader Baerbock German foreign minister
Most Read
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- South Africa identifies new virus variant displaying a ‘big jump in evolution’
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party