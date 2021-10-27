US considering adding Israel, Romania, Bulgaria to visa waiver programme
>> David Shepardson,
Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:55 AM BdST
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday the United States is considering adding four countries to its visa waiver programme that allows citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days.
"We have four candidates in the pipeline: Israel, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania," Mayorkas said on Tuesday at a travel industry event. "We're very, very focused on the program," he added, saying it provides significant economic and security benefits.
In September, the United States added Croatia to the visa waiver programme. US Travel Association Chief Executive Roger Dow said on Tuesday adding Croatia is a $100 million boost to the US economy. "Each time you add one of these countries, the travel just booms," Dow said.
The White House said in August https after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Biden emphasised "his administration would strengthen bilateral cooperation with Israel in ways that would benefit both US citizens and Israeli citizens, including by working together towards Israel’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Programme."
Mayorkas also met with Israel's US ambassador in August and discussed the waiver issue.
In February, Mayorkas spoke with the European Commission’s Commissioner for Home Affairs and both "expressed their continued interest in maintaining the US-EU Passenger Name Record Agreement and working with Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania to meet the qualifications for the Visa Waiver Programme."
To participate in the programme, a country must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management.
There are currently 40 countries in the programme.
"These requirements include having a rate of nonimmigrant visa refusals below 3%, issuing secure travel documents, and working closely with US law enforcement and counterterrorism authorities," DHS said last month.
- ISIS-K could be able to attack US in 6 months: Pentagon
- 3 migrants drown in Greece after boat sinks, more missing
- Posters with Tibetan flag removed in Denmak
- China, EU will enhance mutual trust: Xi to Macron
- Egypt’s state of emergency ends
- Myanmar junta rebuked by SE Asian leaders after ASEAN summit no-show
- Myanmar a no-show at ASEAN summit
- World 'way off track' in halting warming: UN
- IS militants kills 11 in attack on Iraqi village
- Iran wanted US out of Afghanistan. It may be sorry the wish came true
- Sudan’s prime minister is detained at home of general who led coup
- Pakistan says it is ready to consider most of Islamist group's demands
- Islamic State in Afghanistan could be able to attack US in 6 months: Pentagon
- Pakistan appoints new spy chief after weeks of delay
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday