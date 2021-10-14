Myanmar military won't allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2021 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2021 12:34 PM BdST
Myanmar's ruling military has not blocked a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, the junta's spokesman said.
A delay in the United Nations approving the military government's UN ambassador nomination was politically motivated, spokesman Zaw Min Tun added, saying the UN and other countries and organisations "should avoid double standards when they are engaging in international affairs".
The spokesman's remarks, issued by the military in a summary dated Wednesday, come as international pressure builds on the junta to implement a five-point peace plan its top general Min Aung Hlaing agreed to in April with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
Myanmar has been in political and economic paralysis since the military's Feb 1 coup, which triggered an outpouring of anger and protest that has not abated, with some civilians forming militias to take on the powerful army.
The junta's inaction on the ASEAN plan was "tantamount to backtracking" and some member countries were "deep in discussions" about excluding Min Aung Hlaing from a summit this month, Erywan Yusof, the bloc's special envoy, said last week.
Erywan earlier this week said he was in consultations with parties in Myanmar, does not take sides or political positions and looks forward to a visit.
The junta spokesman also insisted Myanmar's judicial system was fair and independent would handle Aung San Suu Kyi's case accordingly, adding the chief justice was appointed by the previous government.
- WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members
- Several killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attacks
- Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
- Life away from war for Afghan refugee children in S Korea
- Russia excluded from 30-country meeting
- Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills
- Countries adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to save biodiversity
- G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis
- A man with a badge nearly killed her. So she got her own badge
- This pristine beach is one of Japan’s last. Soon it will be filled with concrete
- WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members
- US, EU, Israel adopt tough tone on Iran, mull options
- Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
- UAE Foreign Minister says he will visit Israel soon
Most Read
- BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Late penalty heartbreak for 10-man Bangladesh as Nepal reach SAFF Championship final
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- Fanatics in Bangladesh use Facebook to stoke communal tension, again
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- GM Quader’s wife Sharifa set to become Jatiya Party MP from a reserved seat
- Teenage Afghan refugee stabbed to death in London
- Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples