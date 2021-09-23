US to provide $178m in aid for Rohingya in Bangladesh and Myanmar

This new funding includes nearly $55 million through the United States Agency for International Development, or, USAID, along with an additional $124 million through the US Department of State, USAID said in a statement following a virtual high-level side event of the 76th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

USAID will provide emergency food assistance, healthcare services, shelter repairs, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene services, as well as "protection assistance" to Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, who reside in the world’s largest refugee camp.

Recognising the unique need of women and girls, USAID’s new assistance will support safe spaces to manage gender-based violence cases.

Children will be provided "specialised" nutritious foods to prevent and treat acute malnutrition among children, USAID said.

The United States has so far been the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh, as well as for the Rohingya community in Myanmar, according to the agency.

"This latest announcement brings the total US assistance to more than $1.5 billion since the outbreak of violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar, in August 2017."

While the US commends the many countries that have provided support to this response, more assistance is required to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Bangladesh and Myanmar, USAID said.

"It is vital that other donors step forward with financial contributions now."