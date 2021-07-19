Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2021 06:41 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 06:41 PM BdST
Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul joined hands on Monday to urge the Taliban to halt military offensives across Afghanistan, just hours after a peace meeting in Doha failed to agree on a ceasefire.
A senior delegation of Afghan leaders met the Taliban's political leadership in the Qatari capital over the last two days, but a Taliban statement issued late on Sunday made no mention of a halt to Afghanistan's rising violence.
"This Eid al-Adha, the Taliban should lay down their weapons for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process," the 15 missions and the NATO representative said, referring to Tuesday's Muslim holiday in Afghanistan.
The joint statement was supported by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Britain and the United States and NATO's senior civilian representative.
Over the last few Eid holidays, the Taliban have called temporary ceasefires, saying they wanted to let Afghans spend them in peace.
This time there has been no such announcement, as the Taliban make swift territorial gains in near-unprecedented levels of fighting nationwide.
The insurgents have been emboldened as foreign forces near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of fighting.
Monday's statement also condemned rights violations, such as efforts to shut schools and media outfits reported by media in areas recently captured by the Taliban, which has previously denied such assertions.
- American duo jailed for helping Ghosn flee Japan
- Taiwan approves Medigen's COVID vaccine candidate
- Immunised pilgrims gather for Hajj
- Uproar over sexual innuendo stalls Japan-S Korea summit
- Nepal’s new PM wins trust vote
- ‘Historical distortions’ test S Korea’s commitment to free speech
- Volunteers lead German flood recovery
- Taliban says it did not suggest a truce
- As many as 17 missing after cargo ship sinks off Liberia
- Thirty killed as bus and truck collide in Pakistan
- Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire
- England's 'freedom day' marred by soaring cases and isolation chaos
- Israeli spyware maker is in spotlight amid reports of wide abuses
- Taiwan approves Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Most Read
- Shamsul Alam, former member of Planning Commission, is sworn in as state minister
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- India’s Sewtech Fashion to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh logs 225 virus deaths in a day; caseload tops 1.1m
- Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
- Israeli companies aided Saudi spying despite Khashoggi killing
- ‘Like a big jail’: Hasina misses joining events in person amid pandemic
- Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone