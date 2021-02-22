Home > World

UK fundraiser Captain Tom's funeral will take place on Saturday

Published: 22 Feb 2021 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 04:44 PM BdST

The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the world war two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain's health service during the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Saturday, his family said.

Moore, who was 100, died on February 2.

