French police shoot dead person who threatened passerby with a weapon

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Oct 2020 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2020 06:03 PM BdST

French police shot dead a man in Montfavet, near the city of Avignon in southern France, after he had earlier threatened passersby with a handgun, police said, confirming media reports.

According to French radio station Europe 1, the man had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

