Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Oct 2020 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 10:33 PM BdST
Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not.
Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite pleas from her family and human rights supporters, who have decried what they described as inhumane treatment of Nasino and other mothers in Philippine jails.
Detained Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino, in a hazmat suit for protection against the coronavirus, mourns over her three-month-old daughter's coffin, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Reuters
A local court granted Nasino a three-day furlough to attend the wake and funeral of her daughter.
Relatives of Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino mourn during the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Reuters
In April, she petitioned the Supreme Court to release her from jail on humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A digital photograph of jailed Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino's three-month-old baby River, is placed beside her coffin before she is buried, in Manila North Cemetery, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Reuters
Wearing a full-body personal protective equipment suit while standing in the heat of the sun, Nasino told her baby: "I hope we will be the last to experience this."
The solemn occasion turned chaotic as police officers in camouflage uniforms dispersed the funeral procession and told the hearse carrying the coffin to speed up, forcing mourners to run after the vehicle.
Protesters hold placards calling for justice outside the Manila North Cemetery where Filipino activist Reina Mae Nasino attended the burial of her three-month-old baby River, who died while she was in jail, in Manila, Philippines, October 16, 2020. Reuters
"I am so angry that we could not even give my grandchild a proper procession and we could not even play the music she liked."
