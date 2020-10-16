Home > World

French police shoot dead man who beheaded victim

  Reuters

Published: 16 Oct 2020 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 11:26 PM BdST

French police on Wednesday shot dead a man who attacked another person with a knife near Paris and beheaded his victim, a police source said on Friday.

France's anti-terror prosecutor said it was investigating the attack, which took place in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, a suburb north-west of Paris.

A second police source said that witnesses heard the attacker shout Allah Akbar, or God is Great.

