French police shoot dead man who beheaded victim
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2020 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 11:26 PM BdST
French police on Wednesday shot dead a man who attacked another person with a knife near Paris and beheaded his victim, a police source said on Friday.
France's anti-terror prosecutor said it was investigating the attack, which took place in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, a suburb north-west of Paris.
A second police source said that witnesses heard the attacker shout Allah Akbar, or God is Great.
