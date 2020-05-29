Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman – police
Reuters
Published: 29 May 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 03:23 PM BdST
Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police said on Friday.
The situation downtown "remains fluid and continues to evolve," Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told Reuters in an emailed statement.
The police said they did not fire any shots in the incident but had made some arrests. They had earlier tweeted that there was a large crowd in the downtown area around 2nd street.
Late on Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared a post on Twitter which he said was written on behalf of Taylor's mother, urging protesters to be peaceful. "Understandably, emotions are high," he said in the tweet.
The Louisville shootings come as separate protests escalated in Minneapolis over the death of a black man seen on video gasping for air while a white police officer knelt on his neck.
