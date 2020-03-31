Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 05:36 PM BdST
The coronavirus epidemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region, and current measures to curb the spread of the virus are buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, a WHO official said on Tuesday.
Even with all the measures, the risk of transmission in the region will not go away as long as the pandemic continues, said Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization (WHO).
The new coronavirus first surfaced in central China in late 2019. Infections have now exceeded 770,000 cases worldwide, with the United States, Italy and Spain overtaking mainland China in confirmed cases.
“Let me be clear. The epidemic is far from over in Asia and the Pacific. This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard,” Kasai told a virtual media briefing.
“We need every country to keep preparing for large-scale community transmission.”
Countries with limited resources are a priority, such as Pacific Island nations, he said, as they have to ship samples to other countries for diagnoses, and transportation restrictions are making that more difficult.
Kasai warned that for countries that are seeing a tapering off of cases, they should not let down their guard, or the virus may come surging back.
The WHO does not expect any country to be safe, as the coronavirus will eventually get everywhere, said WHO technical adviser Matthew Griffith.
“Whereas countries and areas in this region have shown how to flatten the curve, outbreaks continue to pop up in new places and importation remains a concern,” Griffith said at the briefing, citing cases in Singapore and South Korea from people who traveled abroad.
The focus of the epidemic is now on Europe, but that will likely shift to other regions, Griffith said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesia to release 30,000 prisoners early amid virus concerns
- At least 27 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban assaults
- Despair and pride in China's Wuhan as coronavirus lockdown eases
- What you need to know about coronavirus right now
- First US military service member dies from coronavirus
- Myanmar reports first coronavirus death as case numbers rise
- Days after a funeral in a Georgia Town, coronavirus ‘hit like a bomb’
- Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints
- Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labour unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
- Pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China: World Bank
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- Man dies by suicide after murdering wife, child in Gazipur
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49