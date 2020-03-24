Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500
Published: 24 Mar 2020 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 04:08 PM BdST
More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside China.
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 602 on Monday, the smallest increase for four days, while the number of new cases also slowed.
Spain has nearly 4,000 health workers infected, more than one in 10 of total confirmed cases.
Several more US governors joined the procession of states ordering millions of Americans to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, while President Trump signalled he's considering a move in the opposite direction.
