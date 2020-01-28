China's Tangshan city suspends public transit to prevent spread of coronavirus
Published: 28 Jan 2020 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 10:17 AM BdST
Tangshan, China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, announced on Tuesday morning that it is suspending all public transit within the city in an effort to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.
The statement was posted on the city government's official Weibo account.
China is now in the grips of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people and has shutdown many of the largest cities in central Hubei province.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four months after 'Howdy, Modi!', some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law
- Two more missing after Turkey quake kills 39
- US military plane crashes in Afghanistan, Taliban claims responsibility
- Spain to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan area: foreign minister
- Iran's Rouhani calls for unity, accuses Trump of exploiting rift
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week
- Malaysia temporarily bans Chinese visitors from Hubei to curb virus spread
- China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises to 81
- Japan to arrange charter flight for Japanese in Wuhan as early as Tuesday
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- ‘Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine’: Pompeo accuses reporter of ‘shameful’ lying
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Hasina cooks, sends food to allrounder Shakib, wife Shishir