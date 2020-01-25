Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 11:05 AM BdST
Malaysia on Saturday said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.
Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three individuals infected were Chinese nationals and related to the 66-year-old man that was confirmed by Singapore health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.
The newly-identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.
The infected individuals were a 65-year-old woman, who is the wife of the man detected with the virus in Singapore, and their two grandsons, aged 11 and 2, Dzulkefly said.
The three have been admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment and were considered in stable conditions, the minister said at a news conference.
In a separate statement, Malaysia Airports said it has heightened screening of all passengers and crew arriving from China at gateway airports across the country to minimise the potential spread of the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus
- Malaysia confirms first cases of coronavirus infection
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense
- China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide
- Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, four dead
- US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
- Man, 26, shoots parents and four other family members dead in Germany
- Nepal confirms first case of new coronavirus
- Pence to Pope Francis: 'You have made me a hero'
Most Read
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- RAB destroys four poppy fields in Bandarban
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st T20 against Pakistan
- Malik's 58 guides Pakistan to victory against Bangladesh in first T20
- Singapore ramps up virus fight, reviving memories of SARS pandemic
- China heads into Lunar New Year on shutdown as virus spreads to Europe
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- Bangladesh post 141 against Pakistan in first T20
- China must seek justice for Rohingya to emerge as a global leader: Yanghee Lee