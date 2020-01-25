Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 11:17 AM BdST
A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has died from the virus, China Global Television Network reported in a tweet.
Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city, died from the virus aged 62, it said.
