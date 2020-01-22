Home > World

Iran could withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal in dispute with West, says official

   

Published: 22 Jan 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 08:13 PM BdST

Exiting the 2015 nuclear deal is one of Iran’s options, the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“It was discussed that it’s possible some may take Iran’s file to the (UN) Security Council ... If this happens we will take tougher decisions such as leaving the nuclear deal,” said Vaezi, adding that President Hassan Rouhani had previously raised the possibility in a letter to the European powers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iran could withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: A woman with mask passes by thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Coronavirus death toll hits 9 in China

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, US, Jun 19, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi involved in hacking of Bezos' phone: UN

India's SC gives govt more time to explain CAA

A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea, January 20, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Coronavirus tests Chinese Communist Party’s transparency

House Managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep Jerry Nadler (D-NY) walk to the Senate Floor for the start of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in Washington, US, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F Calvert

Senate blocks bids to add evidence to Trump trial

FILE PHOTO: An emergency sign points to the entrance to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, US March 23, 2017. Reuters

US reports first coronavirus case

File Photo: The Tor-M1 anti-aircraft defense system is displayed in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 22, 2009. Reuters

Iran confirms it fired 2 missiles

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.