Putin proposes vote on constitutional shake-up that could extend his rule
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2020 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 07:08 PM BdST
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leaving the Kremlin.
In power as either president or prime minister since 1999, Putin, 67, is due to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends.
He has not yet said what he plans to do when his term expires, but under the current constitution, which bans anyone from serving more than two successive presidential terms, Putin is barred from immediately running again.
Putin told the country's political elite in his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday that he favoured changing the constitution to hand the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the power to choose Russia's prime minister and other key positions.
"Of course these are very serious changes to the political system," Putin said, adding that he thought parliament and civil society was ready for the changes.
"It would increase the role and significance of the country's parliament ... of parliamentary parties, and the independence and responsibility of the prime minister."
Critics have long accused him of plotting to stay on in some capacity to wield power over the world's largest nation after he steps down. He remains popular with many Russians who see him as a welcome source of stability even as others complain he's been in power for too long.
Critics have suggested he is considering various options to remain at the helm, including by shifting power to parliament and then assuming an enhanced role as prime minister after he steps down in 2024.
Another option often mentioned is his heading a State Council, a body that Putin said on Wednesday he thought should be given more powers under the constitution.
Under the proposals, the prime minister would present parliament with candidates for the country's deputy prime ministers and government ministers, which parliament would also confirm.
"The president would be obliged to appoint them (the parliament's confirmed picks) to these jobs," said Putin. "He would not be allowed to reject candidates confirmed by parliament."
Dmitri Trenin, head of the Moscow Carnegie Center, said Putin had begun the process of redrawing state powers ahead of the 2024 end to his current presidency.
According to Trenin, Putin also appeared to be moving to limit the power of a presidential successor after he said on Wednesday that he favoured limiting the number of presidential terms anyone can serve to two.
Putin himself is currently on his fourth term.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future
- Rights group denounces Japan envoy for "disturbing" comments on Myanmar Rohingya
- Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong
- Iran rejects idea of a new 'Trump deal' in nuclear row
- Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster
- The world saw this Australian beach town burn. It’s still cut off
- New video shows two Iranian missiles hit Ukrainian plane
- Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts
- Sanders and Biden clash on foreign policy, trade in debate in Iowa
- 'I'm happy he did it' - in Beirut, wife of fugitive Ghosn slams Japanese justice
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- ‘Don’t hold vote on Saraswati Puja’: Dhaka University students demand, block Shahbagh
- Robi pays first instalment of BTRC's audit demand
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on January 23: Gambia
- Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack