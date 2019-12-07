Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2019 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2019 05:54 PM BdST
A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.
The official spoke shortly after Iran's foreign minister said the prisoner swap of Iranian Massoud Soleimani and Chinese-American Xiyue Wang was imminent.
Wang's wife confirmed her husband had been released.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off balcony at Tate Modern in London
- Trump says he will delay terrorist designation for Mexican cartels
- White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing
- Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze
- Saudi national suspected in shooting incident at US Navy base in Florida
- ‘Active shooter’ at US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida
- Fears grow about Sydney after Australia fires merge into giant blaze
- Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
- An icon's journey: Aung San Suu Kyi's life in troubled Myanmar
- WHO decries 'collective failure' as measles kills 140,000
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular
- Mystery shrouds death of university student Rumpa in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari
- AL may bring change to its leadership bar Hasina presidency, says Quader
- Titas to suspend gas supply to parts of Dhaka for five hours on Saturday
- Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
- Colourful imported onions hit Bangladesh markets but prices of some are still eye-watering
- Bangladesh farmers guard onion fields overnight as prices skyrocket
- Saudi airman suspected in shooting at US Navy base that killed four
- Four killed including shooter at US Navy base in Pensacola, Florida