Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap

Published: 07 Dec 2019

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

The official spoke shortly after Iran's foreign minister said the prisoner swap of Iranian Massoud Soleimani and Chinese-American Xiyue Wang was imminent.

Wang's wife confirmed her husband had been released.

