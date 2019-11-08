Home > World

Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England

Published: 08 Nov 2019

Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger, after deluges brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.

Dozens were trapped in a shopping center in the city of Sheffield overnight after becoming stranded and about 100 others were rescued from another mall nearby by firefighters in inflatable dinghies.

The greatest concern was for homes in five areas around the River Don near the town of Doncaster where the authorities said persistent rain had caused severe flooding as water levels reached record highs and posed a danger to life.

“Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately,” Doncaster Council said. “We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends. Rest centers have been established.”

