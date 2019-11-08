Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Nov 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 05:57 PM BdST
Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger, after deluges brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.
Dozens were trapped in a shopping center in the city of Sheffield overnight after becoming stranded and about 100 others were rescued from another mall nearby by firefighters in inflatable dinghies.
The greatest concern was for homes in five areas around the River Don near the town of Doncaster where the authorities said persistent rain had caused severe flooding as water levels reached record highs and posed a danger to life.
“Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately,” Doncaster Council said. “We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends. Rest centers have been established.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Australian bushfires intensify, residents told to leave
- UK might not exist in a decade, half of citizens think: poll
- Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England
- China, US agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
- Brazil for first time votes against UN call for end to US embargo on Cuba
- Mexican cartels 'worse than ISIS': massacre victims' kin urge US help
- Iran quake kills at least six, injures 300: TV
- Death of Hong Kong student likely to add fuel to unrest
- Iraqi forces kill 10 protesters in Baghdad and Basra
- UK police identify all 39 people found dead in truck
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladesh plans to deport with own money 11,000 foreigners living illegally
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Rohit’s 85 seals India comeback against Bangladesh in T20 series
- Met Office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Bulbul moves towards Sundarbans
- Awami League seeks global ‘partnership’ for Bangladesh’s development, Rohingya solution
- National Film Awards: Dhaka Attack, Putro win top prizes