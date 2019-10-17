EU leaders meet at summit dominated by Brexit

The following are comments from the leaders and senior EU officials on their arrival.

DUTCH PM MARK RUTTE:

"Well, (it's) very encouraging news that there is an agreement, now we have to study the details. But in itself very encouraging."

FINNISH PM ANTTI RINNE:

"The ball again is in the British Parliament('s court) ... I hope it goes through this time."

"I hope we are now at the end of this process. But there are still many doubts - for instance, inside the British parliament."