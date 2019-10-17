EU leaders meet at summit dominated by Brexit
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Oct 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 04:50 PM BdST
EU leaders met for a two-day summit on Thursday and Friday, dominated by Brexit but also with other pressing issues including Turkey's invasion of Syria, possible enlargement and the bloc's budget.
The following are comments from the leaders and senior EU officials on their arrival.
DUTCH PM MARK RUTTE:
"Well, (it's) very encouraging news that there is an agreement, now we have to study the details. But in itself very encouraging."
FINNISH PM ANTTI RINNE:
"The ball again is in the British Parliament('s court) ... I hope it goes through this time."
"I hope we are now at the end of this process. But there are still many doubts - for instance, inside the British parliament."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Elijah Cummings, head of US House oversight panel probing Trump, has died
- UK opposition leader Corbyn says his party cannot support Brexit deal
- EU leaders meet at summit dominated by Brexit
- Hong Kong assembly in chaos; attack on democracy leader a 'chilling signal'
- UK PM Johnson agrees ‘great’ new Brexit deal with EU
- Satellite images reveal China's aircraft carrier 'factory,' analysts say
- US House passes legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?
- Obama endorses Trudeau for reelection ahead of Canada vote
- American prosecutor is fatally shot in Micronesia after her daily run
- Trump’s China deal leaves the global economy as uncertain as ever
Most Read
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Sanofi confirms Bangladesh exit plan, starts hunt for ‘partner’
- GS Rabbani is back to DUCSU a month after expulsion from BCL
- India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
- 35 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident in Madinah
- Paris zoo unveils the ‘blob’, an organism with no brain but 720 sexes
- Bangladesh to implement two more metro rail projects in Dhaka with Tk 938bn
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- ‘I can’t testify because it will be painful’, slain writer Avijit’s father says
- Dark web child porn bust leads to 338 arrests worldwide