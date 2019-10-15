Turkey detains four Kurdish mayors in dawn raids
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:35 PM BdST
Turkish police detained four mayors from a pro-Kurdish party in dawn raids, widening a crackdown since Ankara launched an incursion into northern Syria a week ago, state media and the party said on Tuesday.
The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) mayors of the Kurdish-majority Hakkari, Yuksekova, Ercis and Nusaybin, districts near Turkey's borders with Syria and Iraq, were detained over terrorism links, the HDP and Anadolu news agency said, without elaborating.
President Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, and thousands of its members have been prosecuted for the same reason, including its leaders. The HDP denies such links.
While most of Turkey's opposition parties have backed the operation, the HDP has called for it to stop, describing it as an "invasion attempt". HDP says the operation was an attempt by the government to drum up support amid declining public backing.
The HDP said 151 of its members, including district officials, had been detained over the past week since Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies launched the assault.
Last week, Turkish police launched criminal investigations into the HDP's co-chairs over their criticism of the military operation and started probes into more than 500 social accounts over "terrorist propaganda" criticising the offensive.
Authorities launched similar investigations after each of Turkey's two previous cross-border operations into Syria. More than 300 people were detained for social media posts criticising Turkey's offensive into northern Syria in January 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US demands Syria ceasefire, slaps sanctions on Turkey over incursion
- Turkey detains four Kurdish mayors in dawn raids
- Papua New Guinea police seek to arrest ex-prime minister O'Neill
- The Kurdish struggle for rights and land
- Japan typhoon death toll rises to 66 as hopes for missing fade
- Prince William and wife Kate arrive in Pakistan for five-day visit
- India partially restores mobile phone lines in Kashmir
- Scrambling to limit damage, Trump tells Turkey to stop its Syria invasion
- Canada's Trudeau, in election fight, says he needs voter support to stand up to Trump
- Trump says Ukraine whistleblower's identity should be revealed
Most Read
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- Uber drivers in Bangladesh announce strike for Monday against ‘irregularities’
- Indian-born Nobel prize-winner comes from ‘family of economists’
- BUET protesters to decide on agitation on Tuesday
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- Banerjee, Duflo and Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize
- RAB guns down Jubo League leader in Chattogram ‘firefight’
- 'Masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police arrested
- BCL expels Abrar murder suspect Amit Saha
- Personal gun licence cannot be used by bodyguard, govt says