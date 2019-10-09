Khamenei says building, using nuclear bomb is forbidden under Islam
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Oct 2019 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:00 PM BdST
Despite having nuclear technology, Iran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids, the country’s highest political authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday.
“Building and stockpiling nuclear bombs is wrong and using it is haram (religiously forbidden) ... Although we have nuclear technology, Iran has firmly avoided it,” State TV quoted him as saying.
Iran has repeatedly denied ever having sought to build a nuclear bomb.
