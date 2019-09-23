Indonesian investigators determine 737 MAX design flaw and oversight lapses in Lion Air crash: WSJ
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2019 08:34 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 08:34 AM BdST
Indonesian investigators have found that design and oversight lapses played a key role in the fatal crash of a Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The draft conclusions, which is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and US regulatory approval were flawed, also identifies a string of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors of the Lion Air crash, killing all 189 aboard, WSJ said.
A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the WSJ report but said the plane maker continues to offer support to the investigating authorities as they complete the report.
Reuters could not immediately contact Indonesian investigators.
US air-crash investigators are preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations, ranging from bolstering the manual flying skills of pilots to enhancing FAA vetting of new aircraft designs, the newspaper added.
US National Transportation Safety Board is expected around the end of the month to call for improvements to cockpit training and crew decision making and is expected to focus on potential changes to certification of new airliners, WSJ said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Collapsed classroom kills seven children, injures 57 in Kenya
- Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
- Don't expect Brexit breakthrough in New York, says UK PM Johnson
- Afghanistan's Taliban meets Chinese government in Beijing
- 600 meetings and a world of conflict: What to expect at the UN General Assembly
- The party will decide our Brexit position, says UK Labour's Corbyn
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune
- Indonesian investigators determine 737 MAX design flaw and oversight lapses in Lion Air crash: WSJ
- Pompeo says US mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter
- 'Howdy, Modi!' - Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India's leader
Most Read
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested
- DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
- No arrests made as there was none when illegal casinos in Dhaka’s sport clubs were busted
- Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh
- UK to provide additional funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds