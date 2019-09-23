Home > World

Indonesian investigators determine 737 MAX design flaw and oversight lapses in Lion Air crash: WSJ

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Sep 2019 08:34 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 08:34 AM BdST

Indonesian investigators have found that design and oversight lapses played a key role in the fatal crash of a Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The draft conclusions, which is expected to be the first formal government finding that the design and US regulatory approval were flawed, also identifies a string of pilot errors and maintenance mistakes as causal factors of the Lion Air crash, killing all 189 aboard, WSJ said.

A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the WSJ report but said the plane maker continues to offer support to the investigating authorities as they complete the report.

Reuters could not immediately contact Indonesian investigators.

US air-crash investigators are preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations, ranging from bolstering the manual flying skills of pilots to enhancing FAA vetting of new aircraft designs, the newspaper added.

US National Transportation Safety Board is expected around the end of the month to call for improvements to cockpit training and crew decision making and is expected to focus on potential changes to certification of new airliners, WSJ said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Prime Minster Narendra Modi of India, left, holds President Donald Trump's hand as they walk through a rally for Modi, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Sept 22, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump plays second fiddle at Modi's rally

FILE PHOTO: Taliban walk as they celebrate ceasefire in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan Jun 16, 2018.REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghanistan's Taliban meets Chinese government

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a meeting with television actor Barbara Windsor in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS

Don't expect Brexit breakthrough in New York: Johnson

7 children die in Kenyan classroom collapse

What to expect at the UN General Assembly

Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn visits one of the stands during the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 22, 2019. REUTERS

The party will decide our Brexit position: Corbyn

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. REUTERS

US wants to avoid war with Iran: Pompeo

Thousands stranded as travel firm Thomas Cook collapses

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.