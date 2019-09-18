Pakistan refuses permission for India's Modi to fly across its airspace

Home > World

Published: 18 Sep 2019 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 09:07 PM BdST

Pakistan refused a request from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace on a flight to Germany, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, as tensions between the two nations ran high over the disputed region of Kashmir.

“Keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir ... we have decided that we will not allow the Indian Prime Minister,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a video released by the foreign ministry.

Reuters

