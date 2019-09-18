Pakistan PM to urge Trump to restart Afghan peace talks
Published: 18 Sep 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would urge US President Donald Trump next week to revive Afghanistan peace talks with the Taliban militant group.
Trump abruptly cancelled secret talks with the Taliban at his Camp David retreat that were planned for Sept. 8 and has since said the talks are "dead".
"It will be a big tragedy if these talks don't make headway," Khan said at a ceremony at Pakistan's Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.
Khan said he would meet Trump in New York on Monday, and would emphasise that there had been "destruction and chaos in Afghanistan for the last 40 years".
"We will put our best (effort) that these talks are resumed again," he said.
Khan said Pakistan had directed Taliban leaders to participate in earlier peace talks in Qatar and only discovered too late that talks had broken down. He said his next role would have been to convince the Taliban to open talks with the Afghan government.
Khan is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly while in New York.
The PM also said there was "no chance of talks" with India about its clampdown on the disputed territory of Kashmir until it lifted a curfew for people there.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran’s president may skip UN meeting, blaming US obstacles
- Pakistan refuses permission for India's Modi to fly across its airspace
- Pakistan PM to urge Trump to restart Afghan peace talks
- Suicide bomber, gunmen attack government building in eastern Afghanistan: officials
- Mexican authorities find 29 bodies in a hundred plastic bags
- Saudi Arabia promises 'material evidence' linking Iran to oil attack
- Iran's Rouhani blames US, Saudi for conflict in region
- As China sway grows, US to confront it on Uighur issue at UN gathering
- Activists push US Congress to pass Hong Kong bill
- UN Security Council overcomes Chinese veto threat to renew Afghanistan mission
Most Read
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- India says it expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir one day
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
- UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling for banks
- Rohingya are victims of prevailing ‘egocentric nationalism’, says Japanese envoy
- China to mediate Bangladesh-Myanmar talks over Rohingya crisis