Two Afghan Taliban shadow governors killed as air strikes step up
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 12:12 PM BdST
Afghan security forces, backed by US air strikes, killed two of the movement's shadow provincial governors on Sunday, as fighting stepped up in the wake of the collapse of talks aimed at ending the conflict, officials said.
The operations, launched on Saturday night, were aimed at foiling attacks planned by the Taliban on Afghan forces, said a senior security official in the capital Kabul, adding that clashes have escalated following the collapse of diplomatic talks between the United States and the Taliban.
The defence ministry in a statement said at least 85 Taliban fighters were killed in a joint ground and air operation in southern Paktika province on Saturday night.
The figure was rejected by the Taliban, who said seven fighters had been killed and 11 wounded while casualties among the security forces were over 20.
"The rest of the claims are baseless," the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Clashes between the hardline insurgent group and Afghan forces intensified in northern Samangan province on Saturday where the Taliban's shadow provincial governor, Mawlavi Nooruddin, was killed along with four fighters in an air strike in Dara-e-Soof Payeen district, local officials said.
The Taliban, who have validated a parallel provincial governance structure, separate from the Afghan government, denied the governor had been killed.
"He (Nooruddin) is alive," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman said in a statement.
In a separate incident, Mullah Sayed Azim, a Taliban shadow governor for Anar Dara district in western Farah was killed in a joint Afghan and foreign force raid.
"Sayed Azim was killed along with 34 other insurgents in Anar Dara," said Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for Farah provincial police.
Senior security officials in Kabul said several joint operations will be launched against Taliban and Islamic State fighters to prevent attacks on Afghan forces and civilians ahead of the presidential polls on Sep 28.
Fighting picked up in several parts of Afghanistan last week after US President Donald Trump's abrupt cancellation of talks with the Taliban aimed at withdrawing US troops and opening the way to end to 18 year-long war in Afghanistan. Last week the Taliban killed four Afghan special force members in a car bomb blast.
The Taliban, who now control the most territory they have had since 2001, are demanding the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.
The US forces, which provide all-important air support to Afghan troops, have entered into an intense offensive mode after the collapse of talks, said a senior security official.
"The determination to wipe out Taliban safe havens has gained a fresh momentum," he said on conditions of anonymity, adding that the clashes will end once the Taliban declares a ceasefire.
Some 14,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan, training and advising Afghan forces as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission and conducting counterinsurgency operations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says 'incorrect' he is willing to meet Iran with ‘no conditions’
- Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week
- A hard lesson for migrants who give up: There may be no welcome mat back home
- Hail to the content creator-in-chief
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Trump says US 'locked and loaded' for potential response to Saudi oil attack
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government offices
- Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
Most Read
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion