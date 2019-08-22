Home > World

Iran displays domestically built mobile missile defence system

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Aug 2019 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 12:37 PM BdST

Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, mobile surface-to-air missile system on Thursday, Iranian state media reported.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. It says the drone was over its territory, but the United States says it was in international airspace.

State television showed President Hassan Rouhani attending an unveiling ceremony for the Bavar-373 system, which Iranian media have described as a competitor to the Russian S-300 missile system.

The system's unveiling came on Iran's National Defence Industry Day. Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes that have barred it from importing many weapons.

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile programme contributed to Washington last year leaving the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US Air Force officer passes in front of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, one of a squadron that has arrived to step up the fight against the Taliban, at the Kandahar air base, Afghanistan January 23, 2018. Reuters

US military drone shot down over Yemen

FILE PHOTO: A pregnant woman from Honduras is released from detention with other undocumented immigrants at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, US, July 28, 2018. Reuters

Trump seriously looking to end birthright citizenship

Incarcerated Kashmir separatists urge public march

File Photo: A man walks past the entrance of a camp set up by Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister to prepare for the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh, outside Maungdaw in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar Jan 24, 2018. Reuters

Should Rohingyas return to Myanmar?

NGOs may be setting fire to forest: Brazil's President

Over 2,000 displaced, 19 killed in Myanmar fighting

FILE-- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy delivers remarks at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. On Aug 20, 2019, Conte announced his resignation, choosing to quit before a confidence vote promoted by the hard-line and increasingly popular interior minister, Matteo Salvini. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

Italian PM Conte resigns

FILE PHOTO: US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS

Three more women sue Epstein's estate

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.