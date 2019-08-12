China says Indian actions in Kashmir are 'unilateral' during diplomatic meeting
Published: 12 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST
China’s foreign ministry said it showed a “principled” stand on “unilateral” actions taken by India in a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday.
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped India would play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, China’s foreign ministry said in a notice on its website following the meeting.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Wang India was willing to exercise restraint and improve its relationship with Pakistan, the ministry added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Western forces fuelling Gulf regional tension: Iraq
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday
- Death toll rises to 44 as typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in eastern China
- Pakistan dedicates Eid to Kashmir after India strips region of special status
- New York coroner 'confident' Epstein's death was suicide: New York Times
- Democratic 2020 contenders condemn Trump for spreading Epstein conspiracy theories
- N Korea says no talks with South due to drills, Kim oversaw test of 'new weapon'
- US adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran-China
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
Most Read
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Amnesty International issues US travel advisory as deadly mass shootings continue
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid
- Bangladesh records over 41,000 dengue patients
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak