China says Indian actions in Kashmir are 'unilateral' during diplomatic meeting

   

Published: 12 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST

China’s foreign ministry said it showed a “principled” stand on “unilateral” actions taken by India in a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped India would play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, China’s foreign ministry said in a notice on its website following the meeting.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Wang India was willing to exercise restraint and improve its relationship with Pakistan, the ministry added.

