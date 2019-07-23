Home > World

Iran observes all US ships in Gulf region: Iran navy chief

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jul 2019 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 04:30 PM BdST

Iran observes all US ships in the Gulf region and has an archive of images of their daily movements, the head of Iran’s navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said on Tuesday, according to the Young Journalists Club news site.

Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.

Tensions have also spiked between Iran and Britain after the Islamic Republic seized a British-flagged tanker last Friday because it had collided with a fishing vessel, according to Iranian officials.

British Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar in early July, accusing it of violating sanctions on Syria.

“We observe all enemy ships, particularly (those of) America, point-by-point from their origin until the moment they enter the region,” Khanzadi said, noting that images were recorded using Iranian drones.

“We have complete images and a large archive of the daily and moment-by-moment traffic of the coalition forces and America.”

Iran will hold joint naval exercises with allied countries for the first time by the end of the Iranian calendar year, which is in March 2020, Khanzadi said.

He did not specify which countries might take part in the exercise.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, hold a bilateral meeting at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, June 30, 2019. The New York Times

N Korea’s Kim inspects new submarine

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves his office in London, Britain July 22, 2019. REUTERS

Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM

S Korea fires warning shots at Russian military plane

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine factory in an undisclosed location, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jul 23, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea's Kim parades new submarine

A protester in a gas mask in the Sheung Wan area of Hong Kong, July 21, 2019. The New York Times

Mob attack at HK train station heightens tensions

India never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir

French submarine lost in 1968 found in Mediterranean

Inside the Clark Brothers Gun Shop in Warrenton, Va., Feb. 25, 2018 . The New York

Gun ownership linked to greater incidence of domestic homicides in US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.