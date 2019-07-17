Home > World

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker moved to hospital psychiatric ward

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jul 2019 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 10:19 AM BdST

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been transferred from prison to a hospital psychiatric ward, the campaign group seeking to free her said on Wednesday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was moved from Tehran's Evin prison to the psychiatric ward of Imam Khomeini hospital in the capital, the Free Nazanin Campaign, which is led by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe, said in a statement.

She was arrested in Apr 2016 at a Tehran airport as she headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit and was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment.

Her family and the Foundation, a charity organisation that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and Reuters News, deny the charge.

Last month Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband ended a two-week hunger strike designed to push for her release and raise the profile of her case.

The Free Nazanin Campaign said Zaghari-Ratcliffe's father visited the hospital on Tuesday, and confirmed that she is being held there under the control of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

It said he was denied access to see her despite waiting for several hours.

"This is unusual. She has now been kept isolated from family or legal contact under IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)control for over 36 hours," the campaign group said.

It said her father was unable to establish what treatment she is receiving or the IRGC’s agenda, and added it was not known how long she will be held in the hospital.

Last month Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said Zaghari-Ratcliffe will serve out her full sentence, dismissing a call for her release by a British minister visiting Tehran.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's Commander in Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing salutes as he attends an event marking Martyrs' Day at Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar Jul 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar commander in chief

Jailed aid worker transferred to hospital psychiatric ward

Philippine harassment law puts president in spotlight

Italy seizes weapons in raids on neo-Nazis

How not to smuggle cocaine

FILE PHOTO: North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un sits in his vehicle after arriving at the Athit Perawongmetha. Reuters

How N Korea’s Kim gets his luxury cars

Trump erects another barrier to immigrants

FILE PHOTO: An arial view of the airplane hub at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 3, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.